Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Boalemo Regency, Gorontalo (9 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Boalemo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Boalemo, Prov. Gorontalo

Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity of rainfall, the water discharge increases so that it inundates the residents' settlements on 9 September 2021 at 12.00 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Dulupi
- Ds. Dulupi
• Kec. Paguyaman
- Ds. Girisa

Impacts :
• 130 families / 410 people affected

Material Losses:
• 76 housing units affected

Effort :
• BPBD Boalemo conducts assessment and site review

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Boalemo

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
