Indonesia, Flooding in Boalemo Regency, Gorontalo (9 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Boalemo

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Boalemo, Prov. Gorontalo

Chronology :

• Due to the high intensity of rainfall, the water discharge increases so that it inundates the residents' settlements on 9 September 2021 at 12.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Dulupi

- Ds. Dulupi

• Kec. Paguyaman

- Ds. Girisa

Impacts :

• 130 families / 410 people affected

Material Losses:

• 76 housing units affected

Effort :

• BPBD Boalemo conducts assessment and site review

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Boalemo

