Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Boalemo Regency, Gorontalo (9 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Boalemo
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Boalemo, Prov. Gorontalo
Chronology :
• Due to the high intensity of rainfall, the water discharge increases so that it inundates the residents' settlements on 9 September 2021 at 12.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Dulupi
- Ds. Dulupi
• Kec. Paguyaman
- Ds. Girisa
Impacts :
• 130 families / 410 people affected
Material Losses:
• 76 housing units affected
Effort :
• BPBD Boalemo conducts assessment and site review
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Boalemo
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
