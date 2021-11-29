Indonesia, Flooding in Blora Regency (Central Java) (28 Nov 2021)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 27 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000999-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Nov 2021 15:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Blora

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Blora, Prov. Central Java

Update : Sunday, November 28, 2021, Pkl. 08.20 WIB

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain so that the Putat River and Ngareng River overflowed on Saturday, 27 November 2021, Pkl. 15.45 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Cepu

- Kel. Balun

- Kel. Cepu

- Kel. Ngelo

- Kel. Karangboyo

• Kec. Kradenan

- Ds. Sumber

Impacts:

• 346 affected households

Damages:

• 346 houses

• 1 educational facility

• Flood depth 20 - 40 cm

Latest Condition:

Sunday, November 28, 2021, Pkl. 08.20 WIB :

• The weather is clear, the flood has receded completely

Source :

• Kab. Blora BPBD

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

