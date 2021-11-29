Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Blora Regency (Central Java) (28 Nov 2021)
Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 27 Nov 2021
Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Nov 2021 15:45:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Blora
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Blora, Prov. Central Java
Update : Sunday, November 28, 2021, Pkl. 08.20 WIB
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain so that the Putat River and Ngareng River overflowed on Saturday, 27 November 2021, Pkl. 15.45 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Cepu
- Kel. Balun
- Kel. Cepu
- Kel. Ngelo
- Kel. Karangboyo
• Kec. Kradenan
- Ds. Sumber
Impacts:
• 346 affected households
Damages:
• 346 houses
• 1 educational facility
• Flood depth 20 - 40 cm
Latest Condition:
Sunday, November 28, 2021, Pkl. 08.20 WIB :
• The weather is clear, the flood has receded completely
Source :
• Kab. Blora BPBD
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
