Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Blora, Central Java (19:00 Jan 8 2021)

View original

Description

Floods in the District. Blora, Prov. Central Java

Chronology: Due to high intensity rain, the Ngareng River overflows on Friday, January 08, 2021. 19.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Cepu
Ex. Cepu
Ex. Balun
Ex. Karangboyo
Ex. Ngelo
Ex. Ngroto
Ds. Muyorejo
Ex. Tambakromo
Kec. Sambong
Ds. Biting

Fatalities :

  • 1,159 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • 1,159 housing units submerged
  • TDC, 50-100 cm

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Blora conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies

Source:

  • Agung Tri Staff BPBD Kab. Blora

Informed by:

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Blora, Central Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 1159
Affected Persons: 5795

Damages

Damaged houses: 1159

