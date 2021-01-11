Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Blora, Central Java (19:00 Jan 8 2021)
Description
Floods in the District. Blora, Prov. Central Java
Chronology: Due to high intensity rain, the Ngareng River overflows on Friday, January 08, 2021. 19.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Cepu
Ex. Cepu
Ex. Balun
Ex. Karangboyo
Ex. Ngelo
Ex. Ngroto
Ds. Muyorejo
Ex. Tambakromo
Kec. Sambong
Ds. Biting
Fatalities :
- 1,159 households affected
Material Disadvantages:
- 1,159 housing units submerged
- TDC, 50-100 cm
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Blora conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies
Source:
- Agung Tri Staff BPBD Kab. Blora
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
