Indonesia, Flooding in Bintan Regency, Riau Islands Province (08:00 Jan 2 2021)

Description

Chronology:

- Caused by high-intensity rainfall and high tide for 2 days with a long duration that occurred in East Bintan Subd-district. It's also triggered by the broken drainage, so it can not accommodate the rainwater.

- Floods occurred on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 08.00 WIB

Location:

East Bintan Sub-district: Kijang Kota, Sei Lekop, Sei Enam, and Gunung Lengkuas village

Casualty:

- 1,493 people affected

Effort:

- There are 21 flood locations

- Local BPBD coordinate with related agencies, help to evacuate refugees, established public kitchens, provided assistance, blankets, and clothing for refugees. Local BPBD also distributed masks

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bintan Regency, Riau Islands Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 293

Affected Persons: 1493

Displaced Persons: 119

Evacuation Centre: 2

Damages