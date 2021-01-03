Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bintan Regency, Riau Islands Province (08:00 Jan 2 2021)
Description
Chronology:
- Caused by high-intensity rainfall and high tide for 2 days with a long duration that occurred in East Bintan Subd-district. It's also triggered by the broken drainage, so it can not accommodate the rainwater.
- Floods occurred on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 08.00 WIB
Location:
East Bintan Sub-district: Kijang Kota, Sei Lekop, Sei Enam, and Gunung Lengkuas village
Casualty:
- 1,493 people affected
Effort:
- There are 21 flood locations
- Local BPBD coordinate with related agencies, help to evacuate refugees, established public kitchens, provided assistance, blankets, and clothing for refugees. Local BPBD also distributed masks
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bintan Regency, Riau Islands Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 293
Affected Persons: 1493
Displaced Persons: 119
Evacuation Centre: 2
Damages