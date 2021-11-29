Indonesia, Flooding in Binjai City (North Sumatra) (26 Nov 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001003-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021 22:35:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Binjai

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Binjai City, Prov. North Sumatra

• Chronology Triggered by heavy rain on Thursday night and caused the overflow of the Bingai River, Bangkatan River, and Binjai City Watershed on Thursday, November 25, 2021, Pkl. 22.35 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Binjai Selatan

- Kel. Rambung Timur

- Kel. Rambung Barat

- Kel. Binjai Estate

- Kel. Pujidadi

• Kec. Binjai Kota

- Kel. Setia

- Kel. Kartini

• Kec. Binjai Utara

- Kel. Nangka

- Kel. Jati Makmur

• Kec. Binjai Barat

- Kel. Payaroba

Impacts:

• 605 HHs affected

Damages:

• 605 housing units affected

• Flood depth 20 - 60 Cm

Latest Condition:

Friday, November 26, 2021, Pkl. 18.30 WIB :

• The weather is clear, the flood has receded now

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Binjai City

