Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Binjai City (North Sumatra) (26 Nov 2021)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021
Impact Update Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021 22:35:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Binjai
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Binjai City, Prov. North Sumatra
• Chronology Triggered by heavy rain on Thursday night and caused the overflow of the Bingai River, Bangkatan River, and Binjai City Watershed on Thursday, November 25, 2021, Pkl. 22.35 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Binjai Selatan
- Kel. Rambung Timur
- Kel. Rambung Barat
- Kel. Binjai Estate
- Kel. Pujidadi
• Kec. Binjai Kota
- Kel. Setia
- Kel. Kartini
• Kec. Binjai Utara
- Kel. Nangka
- Kel. Jati Makmur
• Kec. Binjai Barat
- Kel. Payaroba
Impacts:
• 605 HHs affected
Damages:
• 605 housing units affected
• Flood depth 20 - 60 Cm
Latest Condition:
Friday, November 26, 2021, Pkl. 18.30 WIB :
• The weather is clear, the flood has receded now
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Binjai City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
