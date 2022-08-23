Indonesia, Flooding in Binjai City, North Sumatera Province (20 Aug 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 20 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000880-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Sat, 20 Aug 2022 04:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Binjai

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain causing the Bangkatan River to overflow on Saturday, August 20, 2022, Pkl. 04.30 WIB

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. North Sumatra forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be aware of the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster

Location:

• Kec. Binjai Selatan

• Kel. Rambung Barat

• Kel. Binjai Estate

• Kel. Pujidadi

• Kec. Binjai Kota

• Kel. Setia

Impact:

• 231 families / 924 people affected (still in data collection)

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any yet

5. Search and Rescue

• Evacuating residents

6. Logistics

• BPBD Binjai City provides ready-to-eat food

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 231 housing units affected (data collection)

• TDC 150 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• Pusdalops continues to coordinate with sub-district and sub-district authorities in updating post-disaster related data.

• The Binjai City BPBD Task Force continues to work hard in evacuating affected trees and houses, and remains on standby at the location after the flood disaster and helps residents if needed in evacuating.

• BPBD opened a public kitchen post in the yard of the west rambung village head office.

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood gradually receded at some points

Source :

• Mr. Surya Pusdalops BPBD Binjai City

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops