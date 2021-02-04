Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bima, West Nusa Tenggara Province (18:53 Feb 2 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in Bima City, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara

  • Chronology: Tuesday, February 02, 2021, at. 13:45 WITA - 18:15 WITA caused by moderate to heavy intensity causing overflows of the river

  • Location: Kec. Rasanae Barat, Kel. Dara, Kel. Ule, Kel. Jatiwangi, Kel. Melayu,

  • Kel. Sarae, Kel. Nae, Kel. Lewirato, Kel. Penaraga, Kel. Penatoi, Kel.

  • Matakando, Kel. Rite, Kel. Santi, Kel. Sadia, Kel. Mande

  • Casualty: 1 person (DEAD) a.n Muh. Zaki / L / 3th & ± 113 KK affected

  • Material losses: Part of houses and neighborhood roads in 14 Kelurahan submerged (still in data collection).

  • Efforts: BPBD Kota Bima conducts data collection at the location & evacuation of residents

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Bima City

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bima, West Nusa Tenggara Province

Casualties

Death: 1
Affected Families: 113
Affected Persons: 565

Damages

Related Content