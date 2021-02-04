Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bima, West Nusa Tenggara Province (18:53 Feb 2 2021)
Description
Floods in Bima City, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara
Chronology: Tuesday, February 02, 2021, at. 13:45 WITA - 18:15 WITA caused by moderate to heavy intensity causing overflows of the river
Location: Kec. Rasanae Barat, Kel. Dara, Kel. Ule, Kel. Jatiwangi, Kel. Melayu,
Kel. Sarae, Kel. Nae, Kel. Lewirato, Kel. Penaraga, Kel. Penatoi, Kel.
Matakando, Kel. Rite, Kel. Santi, Kel. Sadia, Kel. Mande
Casualty: 1 person (DEAD) a.n Muh. Zaki / L / 3th & ± 113 KK affected
Material losses: Part of houses and neighborhood roads in 14 Kelurahan submerged (still in data collection).
Efforts: BPBD Kota Bima conducts data collection at the location & evacuation of residents
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Bima City
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bima, West Nusa Tenggara Province
Casualties
Death: 1
Affected Families: 113
Affected Persons: 565
Damages