Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bima, West Nusa Tenggara (22:30 Feb 6 2021)

Description

The development of convective clouds in the area of Pekat, Tambora, Woja, Dompu and Pajo causing light-medium intensity of rain-fall and overflow of river in Tente Village.

Location:

Kab. Bima
Kec. Woha
Ds. Naru
Dsn. Perintis
Ds. Tente

Impacts and Damage/Loss:

  • 90 affected families/ 360 affected people

  • 90 inundated houses (water level 60-80 CM)

  • distrub the road's users of Desa Naru dan Desa Tenga Kec. Woha

Efforts:

  • BPBD Kab. Bima visited the location and coordinated with related agencies.

  • BPBD Kab. Bima evacuated affected people

  • BPBD Kab. Bima continously monitoring the area

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Prov. NTB

Damages

