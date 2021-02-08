Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bima, West Nusa Tenggara (22:30 Feb 6 2021)
Description
The development of convective clouds in the area of Pekat, Tambora, Woja, Dompu and Pajo causing light-medium intensity of rain-fall and overflow of river in Tente Village.
Location:
Kab. Bima
Kec. Woha
Ds. Naru
Dsn. Perintis
Ds. Tente
Impacts and Damage/Loss:
90 affected families/ 360 affected people
90 inundated houses (water level 60-80 CM)
distrub the road's users of Desa Naru dan Desa Tenga Kec. Woha
Efforts:
BPBD Kab. Bima visited the location and coordinated with related agencies.
BPBD Kab. Bima evacuated affected people
BPBD Kab. Bima continously monitoring the area
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Prov. NTB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bima, West Nusa Tenggara
Casualties
Affected Families: 90
Affected Persons: 360
Damages