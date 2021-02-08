Indonesia, Flooding in Bima, West Nusa Tenggara (22:30 Feb 6 2021)

Description

The development of convective clouds in the area of Pekat, Tambora, Woja, Dompu and Pajo causing light-medium intensity of rain-fall and overflow of river in Tente Village.

Location:

Kab. Bima

Kec. Woha

Ds. Naru

Dsn. Perintis

Ds. Tente

Impacts and Damage/Loss:

90 affected families/ 360 affected people

90 inundated houses (water level 60-80 CM)

distrub the road's users of Desa Naru dan Desa Tenga Kec. Woha

Efforts:

BPBD Kab. Bima visited the location and coordinated with related agencies.

BPBD Kab. Bima evacuated affected people

BPBD Kab. Bima continously monitoring the area

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Prov. NTB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bima, West Nusa Tenggara

Casualties

Affected Families: 90

Affected Persons: 360

Damages