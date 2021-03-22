Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bima Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (16:30 Mar 17 2021)

Description

Chronological:

• Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Sorilante River on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Pkl. 16.30 WITA

Location

Regency. Bima

Kec. Bolo

Ds. Tambe

Fatalities:

• ± 341 families / 1364 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

• ± 341 housing units were submerged

• TMA ± 50 - 70 cm

Effort:

• BPBD Kab. Bima collects data and coordinates with related agencies.

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bima

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bima Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 341

Affected Persons: 1364

Damages

Damaged houses: 341

