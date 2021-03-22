Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bima Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (16:30 Mar 17 2021)
Description
Chronological:
• Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Sorilante River on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Pkl. 16.30 WITA
Location
Regency. Bima
Kec. Bolo
Ds. Tambe
Fatalities:
• ± 341 families / 1364 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
• ± 341 housing units were submerged
• TMA ± 50 - 70 cm
Effort:
• BPBD Kab. Bima collects data and coordinates with related agencies.
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bima
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
