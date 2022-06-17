Indonesia, Flooding in Bima Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) (14 Jun 2022)

Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 14 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000657-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 14 Jun 2022 16:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bima

DESCRIPTION

ROB flood in Kab. Bima, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara

• Chronology : Triggered by a tidal wave and inundated shrimp ponds owned by residents and affected residents' settlements on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Pkl. 16.00 WITA

Location :

- Kec. Langgudu

- Ds. Belo

- Kec. Woha

- Ds. Talabiu

- Ds. Penapali

- Ds. Dadibou

- Kec. Bolo

- Ds. Sanolo

- Ds. Sondosia

- Ds. Nggembe

- Ds. Darussalam

- Kec. Langgudu

- Ds. Waworada

Impacts:

• ± 50 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 50 housing units affected

• 280 plots of ponds

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bima coordinates with the relevant authorities

• BPBD Kab. Bima conducts an on-site assessment

Source :

• Pusdalops. BPBD Prov. West Nusa Tenggara

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops