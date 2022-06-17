Indonesia, Flooding in Bima Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) (14 Jun 2022)

Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 14 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000657-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 14 Jun 2022 16:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bima
DESCRIPTION
ROB flood in Kab. Bima, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara
• Chronology : Triggered by a tidal wave and inundated shrimp ponds owned by residents and affected residents' settlements on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Pkl. 16.00 WITA
Location :
- Kec. Langgudu
- Ds. Belo
- Ds. Belo
- Kec. Woha
- Ds. Talabiu
- Ds. Penapali
- Ds. Dadibou
- Kec. Bolo
- Ds. Sanolo
- Ds. Sondosia
- Ds. Nggembe
- Ds. Darussalam
- Kec. Langgudu
- Ds. Waworada
Impacts:
• ± 50 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 50 housing units affected
• 280 plots of ponds
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bima coordinates with the relevant authorities
• BPBD Kab. Bima conducts an on-site assessment
Source :
• Pusdalops. BPBD Prov. West Nusa Tenggara
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops