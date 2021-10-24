Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bengkulu City, Bengkulu (19 Oct 2021)

Bengkulu, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000826-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bengkulu

DESCRIPTION

Flood in the City. Bangalore, Prov. Bengkulu

Chronology :

  • Heavy rainfall in Bengkulu City and its surroundings from Monday, October 18, 2021, resulted in the Bengkulu River overflowing and submerging residents' houses.

  • Floods were reported to have occurred on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, at Pkl. 07.00 WIB

Location :

Kota Bengkulu
- Kec. Muara Bangka Hulu
- Kel. Bentiring - Kel. Rawa Makmur
- Kel. Pematang Gubernur
- Kec. Ratu Agung
- Kel. Sawah Lebar Baru
- Kel Sawah Lebar
- Kec. Sungai Serut
- Kel. Tanjung Agung
- Kel. Tanjung Jaya
- Kel. Semarang
- Kel. Surabaya
- Kel. Kampung klawi
- Kel. Sukamerindu
- Kel. Pasar Bengkulu

Fatalities :

  • 1,499 affected HHs (in data collection)

  • ± 500 households displaced (in data collection)

Material Losses:

  • 1,499 housing units affected (in data collection)

  • Flood depth ±150 Cm

Effort :

  • Bengkulu City BPBD conducted a rapid assessment and set up refugee tents

  • Bengkulu City BPBD distributes food logistics assistance

  • Bengkulu City BPBD evacuates residents trapped by the flood

Latest Condition:

  • Currently the condition of the puddle is still 100 cm

  • Currently, residents are still taking refuge in the tents of the emergency post and relatives

Source :

  • Bengkulu City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 7495
Affected Family: 1499
Internally Displaced People: 2500
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses
Affected Houses: 1499
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Places: null
Other: null

Damage General
null

Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages; null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null

