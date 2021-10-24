Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bengkulu City, Bengkulu (19 Oct 2021)
Bengkulu, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000826-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Tue, 19 Oct 2021 07:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bengkulu
DESCRIPTION
Flood in the City. Bangalore, Prov. Bengkulu
Chronology :
Heavy rainfall in Bengkulu City and its surroundings from Monday, October 18, 2021, resulted in the Bengkulu River overflowing and submerging residents' houses.
Floods were reported to have occurred on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, at Pkl. 07.00 WIB
Location :
Kota Bengkulu
- Kec. Muara Bangka Hulu
- Kel. Bentiring - Kel. Rawa Makmur
- Kel. Pematang Gubernur
- Kec. Ratu Agung
- Kel. Sawah Lebar Baru
- Kel Sawah Lebar
- Kec. Sungai Serut
- Kel. Tanjung Agung
- Kel. Tanjung Jaya
- Kel. Semarang
- Kel. Surabaya
- Kel. Kampung klawi
- Kel. Sukamerindu
- Kel. Pasar Bengkulu
Fatalities :
1,499 affected HHs (in data collection)
± 500 households displaced (in data collection)
Material Losses:
1,499 housing units affected (in data collection)
Flood depth ±150 Cm
Effort :
Bengkulu City BPBD conducted a rapid assessment and set up refugee tents
Bengkulu City BPBD distributes food logistics assistance
Bengkulu City BPBD evacuates residents trapped by the flood
Latest Condition:
Currently the condition of the puddle is still 100 cm
Currently, residents are still taking refuge in the tents of the emergency post and relatives
Source :
- Bengkulu City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops
Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 7495
Affected Family: 1499
Internally Displaced People: 2500
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: 1499
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Places: null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages; null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null