Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bengkulu City, Bengkulu (13 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bengkulu
DESCRIPTION
Flood in the City. Bangalore, Prov. Bengkulu
Chronology :
• High rainfall resulted in the overflow of the Bengkulu River which occurred on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. At 14.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Muara Bangka Hulu
• Kel. Bentiring
- Perumahan Korpri
- Perumahan Ejuka
Impacts:
• Korpri: 30 families affected
• Ejuka: 50 families affected, 25 families evacuated
Material Losses:
• Korpri: 30 housing units submerged
• Ejuka: 50 housing units submerged
• Flood depth ± 10-60 cm
Effort :
• Bengkulu City BPBD went to the location and coordinated with local officials
• Bengkulu City BPBD set up temporary refugee emergency tents with RT and the local community
Latest Condition:
• currently there is still a pool of 30 cm gradually receding
• residents are still evacuating at the place of their closest relatives.
Source :
• Bengkulu City BPBD Pusdalops
