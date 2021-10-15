Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bengkulu City, Bengkulu (13 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bengkulu

DESCRIPTION

Flood in the City. Bangalore, Prov. Bengkulu

Chronology :
• High rainfall resulted in the overflow of the Bengkulu River which occurred on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. At 14.00 WIB

Location :
Kec. Muara Bangka Hulu
• Kel. Bentiring
- Perumahan Korpri
- Perumahan Ejuka

Impacts:
• Korpri: 30 families affected
• Ejuka: 50 families affected, 25 families evacuated

Material Losses:
• Korpri: 30 housing units submerged
• Ejuka: 50 housing units submerged
• Flood depth ± 10-60 cm

Effort :
• Bengkulu City BPBD went to the location and coordinated with local officials
• Bengkulu City BPBD set up temporary refugee emergency tents with RT and the local community

Latest Condition:
• currently there is still a pool of 30 cm gradually receding
• residents are still evacuating at the place of their closest relatives.

Source :
• Bengkulu City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content