Indonesia, Flooding in Bengkulu City, Bengkulu (13 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bengkulu

DESCRIPTION

Flood in the City. Bangalore, Prov. Bengkulu

Chronology :

• High rainfall resulted in the overflow of the Bengkulu River which occurred on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. At 14.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Muara Bangka Hulu

• Kel. Bentiring

- Perumahan Korpri

- Perumahan Ejuka

Impacts:

• Korpri: 30 families affected

• Ejuka: 50 families affected, 25 families evacuated

Material Losses:

• Korpri: 30 housing units submerged

• Ejuka: 50 housing units submerged

• Flood depth ± 10-60 cm

Effort :

• Bengkulu City BPBD went to the location and coordinated with local officials

• Bengkulu City BPBD set up temporary refugee emergency tents with RT and the local community

Latest Condition:

• currently there is still a pool of 30 cm gradually receding

• residents are still evacuating at the place of their closest relatives.

Source :

• Bengkulu City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

