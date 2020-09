Description

Due to high intensity of rainfall, poor drainage condition and the overflow of some rivers, flooding occured in Bengkulu and affecting 50 familes.

Last condition, the rain has stopped and the flood has subsided.

Source: BPBD Bengkulu

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bengkulu, Indonesia

Casualties

Affected Families: 50

Affected Persons: 200

Damages

Damaged houses: 50