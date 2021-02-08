Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bengkayang Regency, West Kalimantan (21:51 Feb 4 2021)
Description
Due to high intensity of rain-fall and the overflow of Sambas Kecil River on 4 Feb 2021 1430 hrs, flooding occured in Bengkayang Regency, West Kalimantan.
Location :
Kab. Bengkayang
Kec. Ledo
Ds. Lesabela
Ds. Dayung
Ds. Lombakarya
Ds. Seles
Ds. Jesape
Ds. Sidai
Ds. Suka Jaya
Ds. Rodaya
Kec. Sanggau Ledo
Ds. Danti
Kec. Jagoe Babang
Ds. Jagoe
Impacts and Damage/Loss :
± 513 affected families / 2.052 affected people
48 families are evacuated / 137 people are evacuated
± 513 units of inundated house
1 inundated school
water level (30 – 200 cm)
Efforts :
- BPBD Kab. Bengkayang, Military, Police of Ledo, Social Agency and Tagana visited the location and conducted assessment as well as evacuated and distributed logistics, established public kitchen and distributed clean water to evacuees.
Emergency Response Status :
Emergency response for flood, strong wind, and landslide for 30 days started from 13 Jan-11 Feb 2021 based on the Bupati Decree (SK Bupati Bengkayang No 60/BPBD/Year 2021)
Alert status for flood, strong wind and landslide for 5 months started from Jan-May 2021 based on Bupati Decree (SK Bupati Bengkayang No 16/BPBD/Year 2021)
Chalenges :
inundated roads, the access to location only can be done using boat.
Logistics stock of BPBD Kab. Bengkayang are run out
Urgent Needs :
- Basic needs for evacuees
Latest updates - Sunday, 07 Februari 2021 :
Raining in the night with medium intensity of rain-fall.
Flooding has not subsided yet (water level 20 – 150 cm)
People are still in the evacuation centre
Source :
- BPBD Kab. Bengkayang
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bengkayang Regency, West Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 523
Affected Persons: 3615
Displaced Persons: 137
Evacuation Centre: 1
Damages
Damaged houses: 523 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): roads are inundated