Indonesia, Flooding in Bengkayang Regency, West Kalimantan (11 Nov 2021)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 09 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000945-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021 21:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bengkayang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Bengkayang, Prov. West Kalimantan

Early Warning:

• Effective November 09, 2021, at 07.00 WIB until November 10, 2021, at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential to cause heavy rain due to the impact of Floods/Threats that can occur in the Prov. West Kalimantan with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Readiness:

• BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan forwards information on the potential for rain early warning to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronological:

• heavy rains at 14:20 WIB to 20:00 WIB on November 9, 2021 in the mountains around Siding District which is the headwaters of the Nyok River, Kumba River, Biang River that flows in Hli Buei Village, these three rivers overflow Tuesday, 9 November 2021 at 20:00 WIB the water flow continued to increase until November 10, 2021, which resulted in a flood disaster.

Location:

Kec. Siding

• Ds. Hli Buei, Dsn. sebujit

Impacts:

• 50 affected families

Damages:

• 50 houses

• 1 school

• 1 Health facility

• 1 Govt. Building

• Tourism Area

Effort:

• Bengkayang Regency BPBD conducts a quick study and coordinates with relevant agencies

Urgent needs:

• Logistics for flood victims

• Normalization of Nyok river Due to narrowing of river flow and siltation due to sedimentation.

Status:

• Ongoing.

Constraint:

• There is a need for a thorough assessment of the Sambas Watershed (DAS) because it is unable to accommodate the high water discharge

too much in the rainy season.

Source : BPBD Kab. Bengkayan

