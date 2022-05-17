Indonesia, Flooding in Bengkalis Regency (Riau) (15 May 2022)

Riau, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 15 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000545-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 15 May 2022 13:38:42

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bengkalis

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain on Sunday, 15 May 2022, Pkl. 09.00 WIB. BPBD Prov. Riau forwarded the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters. BPBD Kab. Bengkalis conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies.