Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (3 Dec 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 03 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001047-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Fri, 03 Dec 2021 06:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bekasi
DESCRIPTION
Flood in Kab. Bekasi, Prov. West Java
• Chronology: triggered by rain, rising sea water and due to tidal waves on the coast of the North Coast of Java Island on Friday, December 3, 2021 Pkl. 06.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Tarumajaya
-Ds. Samudra Jaya
• Kec. Babelan
-Ds. Hurip Jaya
Impacts:
• 367 affected households
Damages
• ± 367 houses submerged
• Flood depth 30 - 50 Cm
• ± 100 ha of ponds were submerged and washed away all the shrimp and fish seedlings of the farmers
Latest Condition:
• Sunny weather
• Flood depth is currently increasing to a height of 40 - 50 Cm
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bekasi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
