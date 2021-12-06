Indonesia, Flooding in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (3 Dec 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 03 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001047-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 03 Dec 2021 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bekasi

DESCRIPTION

Flood in Kab. Bekasi, Prov. West Java

• Chronology: triggered by rain, rising sea water and due to tidal waves on the coast of the North Coast of Java Island on Friday, December 3, 2021 Pkl. 06.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Tarumajaya

-Ds. Samudra Jaya

• Kec. Babelan

-Ds. Hurip Jaya

Impacts:

• 367 affected households

Damages

• ± 367 houses submerged

• Flood depth 30 - 50 Cm

• ± 100 ha of ponds were submerged and washed away all the shrimp and fish seedlings of the farmers

Latest Condition:

• Sunny weather

• Flood depth is currently increasing to a height of 40 - 50 Cm

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bekasi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops