Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (17 Feb 2022)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000196-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022 02:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bekasi
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Cikeas and Cileungsi River
Location:
Kec. Tambun Utara
Ds. Srimahi
Ds. Sriamur
Ds. Satria Jaya
Ds. Satria Mekar
Kec. Babelan
Ds. Kebalen
Kec. Sukawangi
Ds. Sukamekar
Efforts:
BPBD Bekasi Regency conduct rapid assessments and coordinate with relevant agencies
BPBD Bekasi Regency conduct monitoring to the affected areas
BPBD Regency conducts evacuation process to the affected people
Lates condition: Flooding has receded