Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (17 Feb 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000196-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022 02:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bekasi

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Cikeas and Cileungsi River

Location:

Kec. Tambun Utara

 Ds. Srimahi

 Ds. Sriamur

 Ds. Satria Jaya

 Ds. Satria Mekar

Kec. Babelan

 Ds. Kebalen

Kec. Sukawangi

 Ds. Sukamekar

Efforts:

  • BPBD Bekasi Regency conduct rapid assessments and coordinate with relevant agencies

  • BPBD Bekasi Regency conduct monitoring to the affected areas

  • BPBD Regency conducts evacuation process to the affected people

Lates condition: Flooding has receded

