Indonesia, Flooding in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (16 Jul 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000760-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022 13:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bekasi

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Bekasi, Prov. West Java

• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall causing Bekasi River to overflow on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at. 13.45 WIB

Location :

Kec. Tambun Utara

Ds. Kr. Satria

Ds. Satria Mekar

Ds. Sriamur

Ds. Satria Jaya

Kec. Babelan

Kel. Kebalen

Ds. Babelan Kota

Ds. Buni Nakti

Kec. Sukawangi

Ds. Sukamekar

Impacts:

• ± 41 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• There isn't any yet

3. Health

• There isn't any yet

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any yet

5. Search and Rescue

• BPBD Kab. Bekasi evacuates residents at the scene

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 41 housing units affected

• Flood depth 20 - 60 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bekasi coordinates with local villages and sub-districts in conducting data collection

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Bekasi Regency

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

