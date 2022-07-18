Indonesia, Flooding in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (16 Jul 2022)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000760-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022 13:45:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bekasi
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Bekasi, Prov. West Java
• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall causing Bekasi River to overflow on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at. 13.45 WIB
Location :
Kec. Tambun Utara
Ds. Kr. Satria
Ds. Satria Mekar
Ds. Sriamur
Ds. Satria Jaya
Kec. Babelan
Kel. Kebalen
Ds. Babelan Kota
Ds. Buni Nakti
Kec. Sukawangi
Ds. Sukamekar
Impacts:
• ± 41 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• There isn't any yet
3. Health
• There isn't any yet
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any yet
5. Search and Rescue
• BPBD Kab. Bekasi evacuates residents at the scene
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 41 housing units affected
• Flood depth 20 - 60 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bekasi coordinates with local villages and sub-districts in conducting data collection
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Bekasi Regency
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
