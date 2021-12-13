Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (12 Dec 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 12 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001105-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sun, 12 Dec 2021 05:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bekasi
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Triggered by light to heavy rain in the West Java region and resulted in the overflow of the Citarum River on Sunday, 12 December 2021, Pkl. 05.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. KedungWaringin
Ds. BojongSari
Impacts:
• 79 families / 245 people affected
• 30 people displaced
Damages:
• 186 housing units affected
• Flood depth 10 - 60 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bekasi coordinates with local village officials.
• BPBD Bekasi location and conduct on-site assessment
• BPBD Kab. Bekasi conducts TMA monitoring on site
Up-to-date Condition:
• The weather is currently Sunny Cloudy and the flood is now gradually receding
Source :
• PUSDALOPS BPBD Kab. Bekasi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
