Indonesia, Flooding in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (12 Dec 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 12 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001105-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 12 Dec 2021 05:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bekasi

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Triggered by light to heavy rain in the West Java region and resulted in the overflow of the Citarum River on Sunday, 12 December 2021, Pkl. 05.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. KedungWaringin

Ds. BojongSari

Impacts:

• 79 families / 245 people affected

• 30 people displaced

Damages:

• 186 housing units affected

• Flood depth 10 - 60 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bekasi coordinates with local village officials.

• BPBD Bekasi location and conduct on-site assessment

• BPBD Kab. Bekasi conducts TMA monitoring on site

Up-to-date Condition:

• The weather is currently Sunny Cloudy and the flood is now gradually receding

Source :

• PUSDALOPS BPBD Kab. Bekasi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops