Indonesia, Flooding in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (1 Jun 2022)

AFFECTED AREA/S
Bekasi
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Bekasi, Prov. West Java
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall, causing an increase in water discharge in Cilemahabang River on Wednesday, 01 June 2022, Pkl. 20.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Cikarang Utara
- Ds. Simpangan
Impacts:
• 134 families / 536 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 100 housing units affected
• Intersection road access leading to Bapelkes is submerged and
cannot be passed by 2/4 wheeled vehicles.
• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Bekasi conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
Personnel :
• BPBD Kab. Bekasi
• Community
• Inhabitant
Latest Condition:
• The flood has receded
• Residents have returned to their respective homes to clean up the residue
flood
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bekasi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb