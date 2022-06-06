Indonesia, Flooding in Bekasi Regency (West Java) (1 Jun 2022)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bekasi

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Bekasi, Prov. West Java

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall, causing an increase in water discharge in Cilemahabang River on Wednesday, 01 June 2022, Pkl. 20.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Cikarang Utara

- Ds. Simpangan

Impacts:

• 134 families / 536 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 100 housing units affected

• Intersection road access leading to Bapelkes is submerged and

cannot be passed by 2/4 wheeled vehicles.

• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bekasi conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

Personnel :

• BPBD Kab. Bekasi

• Community

• Inhabitant

Latest Condition:

• The flood has receded

• Residents have returned to their respective homes to clean up the residue

flood

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bekasi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

