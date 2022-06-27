Indonesia, Flooding in Baubau City (Southeast Sulawesi) (24 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Tenggara, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 24 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000690-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 25 Jun 2022 19:00:35

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bau-Bau

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Baubau City, Prov. Southeast Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered by a high intensity rainfall causing water to overflow onto the road which occurred on Friday, June 24, 2022, Pkl. 03:00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Bungi

- Kel. Karing-Karing

- Kel. Waliabuku

- Kel. Liabuku

Impacts:

• ± 47 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• 1 unit of Islamic boarding school submerged

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• Evacuation of residents, both residents in their homes and residents in the fields, including property of residents affected by the flood

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 47 houses

• 2 units of food stalls

• 1 unit of the mosque

• ± 200 Ha of paddy fields

• ± 70 Ha of land with crop failure

• 55 livestock

• Flood depth ± 200 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• Baubau City BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies in monitoring, evacuating and collecting data

Elements involved:

• BPBD, Basarnas, TNI, POLRI, Fire, PMI, PB Volunteers

Source :

• Baubau City BPBD

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops