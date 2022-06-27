Indonesia, Flooding in Baubau City (Southeast Sulawesi) (24 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Tenggara, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 24 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000690-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 25 Jun 2022 19:00:35
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bau-Bau
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Baubau City, Prov. Southeast Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered by a high intensity rainfall causing water to overflow onto the road which occurred on Friday, June 24, 2022, Pkl. 03:00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Bungi
- Kel. Karing-Karing
- Kel. Waliabuku
- Kel. Liabuku
Impacts:
• ± 47 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• 1 unit of Islamic boarding school submerged
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• Evacuation of residents, both residents in their homes and residents in the fields, including property of residents affected by the flood
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 47 houses
• 2 units of food stalls
• 1 unit of the mosque
• ± 200 Ha of paddy fields
• ± 70 Ha of land with crop failure
• 55 livestock
• Flood depth ± 200 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• Baubau City BPBD coordinates with relevant agencies in monitoring, evacuating and collecting data
Elements involved:
• BPBD, Basarnas, TNI, POLRI, Fire, PMI, PB Volunteers
Source :
• Baubau City BPBD
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops