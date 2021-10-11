Indonesia, Flooding in Batubara City, North Sumatra (6 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Batu Bara

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Due to high tides and flooding of residents' houses since Wednesday, October 06, 2021, Pkl. 02.00 WIB

Locations:

Kec. Medang Deras

• Ds. Medang

Kec. Tanjung Tiram

• Ds. Bandar Rahmat

• Kel. Bagan Arya

Impacts:

• ± 520 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• 520 housing units

• 3 housing units heavily damaged

• 2 units moderately damage

• 2 units of slightly damage

• 4 education facilities

• 5 units of worship places

• 1 village hall

• 2 posyandu

• 50 meters road

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Batubara provided burlap sacks to make temporary embankments to block tidal waves and asked the sub-district head/Muspika and local village/lurah officials to continuously report progress and asked the BPBD task force team to continue to monitor the incident location.

Urgent needs:

• The village community wants breakwaters in 2 villages and 1 kelurahan.

Sources :

• BPBD Kab. Batubara

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

