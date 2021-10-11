Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Batubara City, North Sumatra (6 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Batu Bara
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• Due to high tides and flooding of residents' houses since Wednesday, October 06, 2021, Pkl. 02.00 WIB
Locations:
Kec. Medang Deras
• Ds. Medang
Kec. Tanjung Tiram
• Ds. Bandar Rahmat
• Kel. Bagan Arya
Impacts:
• ± 520 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• 520 housing units
• 3 housing units heavily damaged
• 2 units moderately damage
• 2 units of slightly damage
• 4 education facilities
• 5 units of worship places
• 1 village hall
• 2 posyandu
• 50 meters road
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Batubara provided burlap sacks to make temporary embankments to block tidal waves and asked the sub-district head/Muspika and local village/lurah officials to continuously report progress and asked the BPBD task force team to continue to monitor the incident location.
Urgent needs:
• The village community wants breakwaters in 2 villages and 1 kelurahan.
Sources :
• BPBD Kab. Batubara
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
