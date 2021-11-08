Indonesia, Flooding in Batu City, East Java (7 Nov 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000913-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 04 Nov 2021 14:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Batu

DESCRIPTION

Flash Flood in Batu City, Prov. East Java

Update : Sunday, 07 November 2021, Pkl. 12.00 WIB

Chronology :

high-intensity rainfall and the blockage of logs in the upstream of the river causing flash floods on Thursday, November 04, 2021, Pkl. 14.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Bumiaji

• Ds. Sumberbrantas

• Ds. Bulukerto

• Ds. Tulung Rejo

• Ds. Padang Rejo

• Ds. Sidomulyo

• Ds. Punten

Impacts:

• ± 13 people missing (data collection)

- 7 dead

- 4 of them were injured (Congratulations)

• 89 affected households (data collection)

Damages:

• 68 housing units (data collection)

• 73 motor

• 7 cars

• 107 livestock

• Damaged agricultural land (data collection)

Effort :

• The Batu City BPBD dispatched a team to the scene of the incident to conduct a quick assessment and collect data

• The mayor, accompanied by the BPBD of Batu City, visits the location of the incident

• BPBD is preparing evacuation sites

• Departure of the OPSAR Team by BASARNAS to search for victims who have not been found and to clean up mud and garbage materials that are still piling up on roads and rivers.

• The Batu City BPBD Rapid Response Team routinely monitors areas prone to flooding, landslides and strong winds

• Determination of emergency response status from 4-17 Nov 2021 (SK No. 188.45/341/KEP/422.012/2021)

• Meeting on GDP organization formation and activation, with IC Deputy Mayor of Batu City (SK in progress)

• Clean water distribution

• Volunteers with health workers from the Bumiaji Health Center conducted a home visit to check the health of the displaced residents

• Follow-up assessment for affected public facilities

• Fulfillment of basic needs for affected people

• Air monitoring with the Head of the BNPB Pusdatin and the Mayor of Batu

Assistance from BNPB:

1. Blanket 200 sheets

2. 2 units of refugee tent

3. Side dishes 201 pack

4. Mattress 200 sheets

5. 204 ready-to-eat meals

6. 2,000 masks

Latest Condition:

• There are quite a lot of human resources involved and it is deemed sufficient for GDP efforts from various stakeholders, including the government, TNI/Polri and volunteers as well as from the business world.

• For food logistics according to the results of the meeting, it is ensured that it is sufficient from the calculations by BPBD and strengthened by the statement of the Mayor of Batu City

• as a result of the flash flood, the distribution channel of PDAM 2 points was cut off and resulted in the service being stopped for the West side of Malang City area

• The flood has receded and the cleaning of the banjir bandang material is still being carried out.

• BNPB assistance via helicopters is still hampered by weather and while the helicopter landed in Surabaya, it will then shift to Batu City tomorrow morning.

• BNPB assistance from equipment logistics by land is scheduled for tonight.

• The power grid is in normal condition

• Tourism in Batu City is still open, considering the flood-affected areas

• Some roads that were submerged in mud and cut off can now be traversed, today and tomorrow we will clean the roads covered in mud.

• Until 24.00 WIB, there were no refugees who previously had 5 people in the Art Building

Personnel involved:

• TNI, POLRI, Basarnas, SATPOL, East Java Provincial BPBD, Batu City BPBD, TAGANA, East Java Provincial PUPR Service, Batu City PUPR Service, Social Service, Health Service and, Fire and Rescue Service, BBWS East Java Province, Volunteers, Students, and supporting elements in handling banjir bandang disasters in Batu City.

Source :

• Batu City BPBD

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

