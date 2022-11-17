Indonesia, Flooding in Batu Bata Regency (North Sumatera) (16 Nov 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 15 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001320-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 16 Nov 2022 15:43:21

AFFECTED AREA/S

Batu Bara

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Cause: High intensity rain accompanied by the overflow of the Dalu-dalu and Bahbolon river

Affected Area:

● Kec. Lima Puluh Pesisir, Ds. Gambus Laut

● Kec. Sei Suka, Ds. Suka Raja, Ds. Pematang Panjang

● Kec. Lima Puluh, Ds. Simpang Gambus

Impact:

- 455 families/2275 people affected

- 455 houses inundated