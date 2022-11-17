Indonesia, Flooding in Batu Bata Regency (North Sumatera) (15 Nov 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 15 Nov 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001320-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 16 Nov 2022 15:43:21
AFFECTED AREA/S
Batu Bara
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Cause: High intensity rain accompanied by the overflow of the Dalu-dalu and Bahbolon river
Affected Area:
● Kec. Lima Puluh Pesisir, Ds. Gambus Laut
● Kec. Sei Suka, Ds. Suka Raja, Ds. Pematang Panjang
● Kec. Lima Puluh, Ds. Simpang Gambus
Impact:
- 455 families/2275 people affected
- 455 houses inundated