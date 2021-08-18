Indonesia, Flooding in Batu Bara Regency, North Sumatra (16 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Batu Bara

DESCRIPTION

Chronology:

• Moderate - high rainfall that occurred on Sunday night and Monday night from 15 to 16 August 2021 as well as water sent from the upstream area (Kab. Asahan), causing the water discharge to rise and overflow in several rivers in the Regency. Batu Bara on Monday, August 16, 2021, Pkl. 05:30 WIB. Several affected areas in Kab. Batu Bara, namely 4 (four) Districts and 7 (seven) Villages

Location :

• Kab. Batubara

• Kec. Sei Balai

• Kec. Nibung Hangus

• Kec. Datuk Tanah Datar

• Kec. Talawi

Casualties:

• 2,249 affected households

Material Losses:

• 2,249 housing units affected

• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm

Effort:

• BPBD Kab. Batu Bara provides assistance with plastic burlap sacks to the village and works together with the village community to repair the broken river embankment

• BPBD Kab. Batu Bara provides clean water to flood-affected residents

• BPBD Kab. Batu Bara together with the District/Village Government collects data, checks directly at the location to inventory the impact and damage to existing facilities and infrastructure

• BPBD Kab. Batu Bara conducts periodic real-time monitoring in flood-affected locations

• BPBD Kab. Batu Baracoordinates with other related parties in disaster management

• BPBD Kab. Batu Bara urges residents to stay alert with the development of the situation and be alert for aftershocks if it rains locally and rains in the upstream area

Up-to-date Condition:

• The water receded in several locations

• Coordination with the District/Village and other relevant agencies is still being carried out to validate data collection

Source:

BPBD Kab. Batu Bara

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

