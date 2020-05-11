Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Barito Utara Regency, Central Kalimantan Province (08:57 May 8 2020)
Description
Flooding in Prov. Central Kalimantan, 28 April 2020, 13:36 WIB
Update: Friday, May 8, 2020, 08.57 WIB
Location: Kab. Barito Utara
- Kec. Teweh Tengah, Kel. Jingah, Kel.Guava
- Kec. Lahei, Kel. Lahei I, Kel. Lahei II
- Kec. Lehei Barat
- Kec. Teweh Timur
- Kec. Gunung Purei
- Kec. Montallat
- Kec. Gunung Timang
- Kec. Teweh Baru
- Kec. Teweh Selatan
Casualties: 12,820 families affected Details:
- Kec. Lahei Barat(11 Villages / Village, 1,081 HHs Affected)
- Kec. Teweh Timur (8 villages / kel, affected 1,877 households)
- Kec. Teweh Tengah (7 Villages / Districts, Affected 2,398 HHs)
- Kec. Gunung Purei (4 Villages / Kel, 220 HH Affected)
- Kec. Lahei (13 Villages / Districts, Affected 2,356 HHs)
- Kec. Montallat (10 Villages / Ex, 2,824 HHs)
- Kec. Gunung Timang (8 villages / kel, affected 840 families)
- Kec. Teweh Baru (9 villages / kel, affected by 1,460 households)
- Kec. Teweh Selatan (4 Villages / Village, 818 HHs Affected)
Material Losses:
- House submerged (data collection)
TMA 15 - 135 cm
Chronological: Due to high intensity rain and flooding from Kab. Murung Raya
Efforts:
- TRC BPBD Kab. North Barito conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies.
- Giat Submission of rice aid for victims affected by flooding in Montallat District.
- Giat Member of BPBD conducting handover of rice aid to flood affected victims in Teweh Baru District.
- Evacuation of citizens
Current Conditions:
- At present Pkl. 10:00 WIB cloudy weather, flooding still persists
Source:
- Rizali Hadi Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Barito Via Tel. (0821-5351-3045)
- Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan Via WA (0811-525-441)
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Barito Utara Regency, Central Kalimantan Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 12820
Affected Persons: 64100