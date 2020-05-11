Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Barito Utara Regency, Central Kalimantan Province (08:57 May 8 2020)

Flooding in Prov. Central Kalimantan, 28 April 2020, 13:36 WIB

Update: Friday, May 8, 2020, 08.57 WIB
Location: Kab. Barito Utara

  • Kec. Teweh Tengah, Kel. Jingah, Kel.Guava
  • Kec. Lahei, Kel. Lahei I, Kel. Lahei II
  • Kec. Lehei Barat
  • Kec. Teweh Timur
  • Kec. Gunung Purei
  • Kec. Montallat
  • Kec. Gunung Timang
  • Kec. Teweh Baru
  • Kec. Teweh Selatan

Casualties: 12,820 families affected Details:

  • Kec. Lahei Barat(11 Villages / Village, 1,081 HHs Affected)
  • Kec. Teweh Timur (8 villages / kel, affected 1,877 households)
  • Kec. Teweh Tengah (7 Villages / Districts, Affected 2,398 HHs)
  • Kec. Gunung Purei (4 Villages / Kel, 220 HH Affected)
  • Kec. Lahei (13 Villages / Districts, Affected 2,356 HHs)
  • Kec. Montallat (10 Villages / Ex, 2,824 HHs)
  • Kec. Gunung Timang (8 villages / kel, affected 840 families)
  • Kec. Teweh Baru (9 villages / kel, affected by 1,460 households)
  • Kec. Teweh Selatan (4 Villages / Village, 818 HHs Affected)

Material Losses:

  • House submerged (data collection)

TMA 15 - 135 cm

Chronological: Due to high intensity rain and flooding from Kab. Murung Raya

Efforts:

  • TRC BPBD Kab. North Barito conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies.
  • Giat Submission of rice aid for victims affected by flooding in Montallat District.
  • Giat Member of BPBD conducting handover of rice aid to flood affected victims in Teweh Baru District.
  • Evacuation of citizens

Current Conditions:

  • At present Pkl. 10:00 WIB cloudy weather, flooding still persists

Source:

  • Rizali Hadi Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Barito Via Tel. (0821-5351-3045)
  • Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Central Kalimantan Via WA (0811-525-441)

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Barito Utara Regency, Central Kalimantan Province

Casualties
Affected Families: 12820
Affected Persons: 64100

