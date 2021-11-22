Indonesia, Flooding in Banyuwangi Regency (East Java) (19 Nov 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 19 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000988-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 19 Nov 2021 10:06:09

AFFECTED AREA/S

Banyuwangi

DESCRIPTION

Early Warning:

• Effective November 20, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. East Java with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. East Java forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• Triggered by high intensity rain that occurred on Friday, November 19, 2021, Pkl. 14:35 WIB

Location :

district. Kalibaru

• Ds. Kalibaru Wetan

Fatalities :

• 53 affected households

Material Losses:

• 53 houses submerged

• TDC 50 - 60 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Banyuwangi coordinates with relevant agencies to carry out a quick review handling

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Banyuwangi

