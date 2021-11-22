Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Banyuwangi Regency (East Java) (19 Nov 2021)
Jawa Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 19 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000988-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Fri, 19 Nov 2021 10:06:09
AFFECTED AREA/S
Banyuwangi
DESCRIPTION
Early Warning:
• Effective November 20, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 21, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for the impact of heavy rains for the impact of Floods / Flashes to occur in the Prov. East Java with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. East Java forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• Triggered by high intensity rain that occurred on Friday, November 19, 2021, Pkl. 14:35 WIB
Location :
district. Kalibaru
• Ds. Kalibaru Wetan
Fatalities :
• 53 affected households
Material Losses:
• 53 houses submerged
• TDC 50 - 60 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Banyuwangi coordinates with relevant agencies to carry out a quick review handling
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Banyuwangi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops