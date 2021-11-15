Indonesia, Flooding in Banyuwangi Regency, East Java (14 Nov 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000967-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Banyuwangi

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Banyuwangi, Prov. East Java

Chronology :

heavy rainfall which resulted in the Karangtambak River overflowing water on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 19.00 WIB. Floods

Location :

• Kec. Tegaldlimo

- Ds. Kedunggebang

• Kec. Pesanggaran

- Ds. Kandangan

Impacts:

• 66 HHs affected

Damages:

• 1 traditional market

• 66 houses

• 1 worship facility

• 1 educational facility

• bridge

• Water level 30-40 cm

Effort :

• BPBD coordinates with the local village government and collects data

Latest Condition:

• Weather around Sumberjambe Hamlet, Kandanagn Village, sub-district. It's drizzling right now

• The water has gradually receded

• Water debit in the river is still high

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Banyuwangi

