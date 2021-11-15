Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Banyuwangi Regency, East Java (14 Nov 2021)
Jawa Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000967-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sun, 14 Nov 2021 19:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Banyuwangi
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Banyuwangi, Prov. East Java
Chronology :
heavy rainfall which resulted in the Karangtambak River overflowing water on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 19.00 WIB. Floods
Location :
• Kec. Tegaldlimo
- Ds. Kedunggebang
• Kec. Pesanggaran
- Ds. Kandangan
Impacts:
• 66 HHs affected
Damages:
• 1 traditional market
• 66 houses
• 1 worship facility
• 1 educational facility
• bridge
• Water level 30-40 cm
Effort :
• BPBD coordinates with the local village government and collects data
Latest Condition:
• Weather around Sumberjambe Hamlet, Kandanagn Village, sub-district. It's drizzling right now
• The water has gradually receded
• Water debit in the river is still high
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Banyuwangi
