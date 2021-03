Indonesia, Flooding in Banyuwangi Regency, East Java (10:00 Mar 1 2021)

Description

Chronology: Due to high intensity rain that occurred on Monday, 01 March 2021, at 10.00 WIB

Location: Wongsorejo Sub-district, Kencono Village

Casualties: ± 46 families affected (data collection)

Material Loss:

• 46 housing units

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Banyuwangi conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with relevant agencies, and together with the joint team evacuates affected residents.

• Providing basic necessities for affected victims in the form of:

Food packages

Side dishes package

Nutritional enhancement package

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Banyuwangi

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Banyuwangi Regency, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 46

Affected Persons: 230

Damages

Damaged houses: 46