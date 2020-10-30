Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Banyumas, Central Java (22:03 Oct 29 2020)

Description

High rainfall intensity caused flooding in Banyumas Region, Central Java Province on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 2200 hrs local time.

Affected Location:

• Kemranjen Sub-region

  • Sirau Village

  • Grujugan

Fatalities:

• 106 families were affected

• 81 families were displaced

Details:

  • Sirau: 35 families were displaced

  • Grujugan: 46 families displaced (have returned to their homes)

Material Disadvantages:

• ± 106 housing units were submerged

• TMA ± 50 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Banyumas conducts rapid assessments, evacuates the affected people and coordinates with relevant agencies

• Regent of Banyumas together with BPBD Banyumas has visited the disaster locations and evacuation points

Latest Condition on Thursday, 29/10/2020, 0930 hrs local time

• The weather is sunny

• Floods gradually recede with an inundation level ± 20 cm

Source: BPBD Banyumas

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Banyumas, Central Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 106

Affected Persons: 530

Displaced Persons: 405

Damages

