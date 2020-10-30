Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Banyumas, Central Java (22:03 Oct 29 2020)
Description
High rainfall intensity caused flooding in Banyumas Region, Central Java Province on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 2200 hrs local time.
Affected Location:
• Kemranjen Sub-region
Sirau Village
Grujugan
Fatalities:
• 106 families were affected
• 81 families were displaced
Details:
Sirau: 35 families were displaced
Grujugan: 46 families displaced (have returned to their homes)
Material Disadvantages:
• ± 106 housing units were submerged
• TMA ± 50 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Banyumas conducts rapid assessments, evacuates the affected people and coordinates with relevant agencies
• Regent of Banyumas together with BPBD Banyumas has visited the disaster locations and evacuation points
Latest Condition on Thursday, 29/10/2020, 0930 hrs local time
• The weather is sunny
• Floods gradually recede with an inundation level ± 20 cm
Source: BPBD Banyumas
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Banyumas, Central Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 106
Affected Persons: 530
Displaced Persons: 405
Damages