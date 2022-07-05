Indonesia, Flooding in Banjarbaru City (South Kalimantan) (04 Jul 2022)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 04 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000720-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 04 Jul 2022 08:30:00
Human
Dead
null
Missing
null
Injured
null
Affected Persons
1557
Affected Family
429
Internally Displaced People
null
Refugees
null
Evacuation Centre (in country)
null
Evacuation Centre (out of country)
null
Houses
Affected Houses
368
Damage Partial
null
Totally Damage
null
Infrastructures
Bridges
null
Number of Roads
null
Road Distance (Km)
null
Public Facilities
Schools
null
Health
null
Governmnent Offices
null
Settlements
null
Worship Places
null
Other
null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency
US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages
null
Cost of Damages (USD)
null
Cost of Assistance
null
Cost of Assistance (USD)
null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha)
null
Other Crops (Ha)
null
Fishpond (Ha)
null
Livestock
null