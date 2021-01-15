Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Banjarbaru City, South Kalimantan (01:10 Jan 14 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Due to high-intensity rain and the overflowing of the Kemuning River that occurred on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 01.10 WITA
Location:
• Kec. Banjarbaru Selatan, Kel. Kemuning
• Kec. Landasan Ulin, Kel Guntung Payung
Casualty:
• There are victims displaced (data collection)
• A total of 121 families / 323 people affected
Material Loss:
• Total 130 housing units affected
Details:
Effort :
The TRC BPBD Banjarbaru City conducted a quick assessment, coordinated with related agencies and together with the joint team carried out evacuation of victims.
Latest Condition:
Pkl. 12.00 WIB cloudy weather
The floods have receded at several points
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Banjarbaru City
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Banjarbaru City, South Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 121
Affected Persons: 323
Damages
Damaged houses: 130