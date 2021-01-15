Indonesia, Flooding in Banjarbaru City, South Kalimantan (01:10 Jan 14 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Due to high-intensity rain and the overflowing of the Kemuning River that occurred on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 01.10 WITA

Location:

• Kec. Banjarbaru Selatan, Kel. Kemuning

• Kec. Landasan Ulin, Kel Guntung Payung

Casualty:

• There are victims displaced (data collection)

• A total of 121 families / 323 people affected

Material Loss:

• Total 130 housing units affected

Details:

Effort :

The TRC BPBD Banjarbaru City conducted a quick assessment, coordinated with related agencies and together with the joint team carried out evacuation of victims.

Latest Condition:

Pkl. 12.00 WIB cloudy weather

The floods have receded at several points

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Banjarbaru City

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

