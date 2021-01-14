Indonesia, Flooding in Banjar, South Kalimantan (16:00 Jan 12 2021)

Description

High rainfall intensity over Banjar Regency on 12 January 1600 hrs local time cause flooding in several area, as the following:

Kec. Karang Intan Sub-region Kec. Martapura Timur Sub-region Kec. Martapura Sub-region Kec. Astambul Sub-region Kec. Sungai Pinang Sub-region Kec. Pengaron Sub-region Kec. Sungai Tabuk Sub-region

Affected population:

• 8.696 affected families

• 29 families evacuated

Damage/Loss:

• ± 1.288 houses affected (the authority is still assessing the damage)

• Water level: ± 20 – 100 cm

Latest Situation:

• The water still inundated some areas

• Weather reported to be light rain on 13 January 2021 0700 hs local time (GMT+ 7)

Source:

BPBD Banjar

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Banjar, South Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 8696

Affected Persons: 43480

Displaced Persons: 145

Damages

Damaged houses: 1288Access to early warning: Yes