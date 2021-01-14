Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Banjar, South Kalimantan (16:00 Jan 12 2021)
Description
High rainfall intensity over Banjar Regency on 12 January 1600 hrs local time cause flooding in several area, as the following:
Kec. Karang Intan Sub-region
Kec. Martapura Timur Sub-region
Kec. Martapura Sub-region
Kec. Astambul Sub-region
Kec. Sungai Pinang Sub-region
Kec. Pengaron Sub-region
Kec. Sungai Tabuk Sub-region
Affected population:
• 8.696 affected families
• 29 families evacuated
Damage/Loss:
• ± 1.288 houses affected (the authority is still assessing the damage)
• Water level: ± 20 – 100 cm
Latest Situation:
• The water still inundated some areas
• Weather reported to be light rain on 13 January 2021 0700 hs local time (GMT+ 7)
Source:
BPBD Banjar
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Banjar, South Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 8696
Affected Persons: 43480
Displaced Persons: 145
Damages
Damaged houses: 1288Access to early warning: Yes