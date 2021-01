Indonesia, Flooding in Bangkayan Regency, West Kalimantan Province (01:00 Jan 13 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Caused by Tidal Wave on Wednesday, January 13, 2020 at 01.00 WIB

Casualty:

• 30 affected households

Material Disadvantages:

• 10 housing units (RB)

• 20 housing units (RR)

• Homestay ± 15 units (RR)

• 10 units of Bagan / Kelong are damaged (fishing equipment)

• 1 motorboat was damaged

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Bengkayang conducts quick assessments and coordinates with related parties.

Latest Condition:

• Currently at 19.00 WIB the location is still pouring rain with moderate intensity and strong winds

Source:

• BPBD Kab. Stuffed

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

