Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bangkalan District, East Java Province (05:00 Dec 30 2020)
Description
Chronology: Moderate intensity rainfall occurred on 30 Dec 2020 at 5.00 am which caused the overflowing of the Blega River.
Location: Blega Village, Blega Sub-district,
Casualty: - 2,065 families affected
Material loss: - 2065 housing units affected; - 8 Office units damaged - 11 School units damaged - 50 Ha of agriculture damaged - 100 Ha of fisheries ponds affected
Latest condition: - Until 11.10 am (30 Dec) the floods were gradually receding. - Local BPBD and related agencies continue to conduct monitoring and assessment
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bangkalan
Informed by: PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bangkalan Regency, East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 2065
Affected Persons: 10325
Damages
Damaged houses: 2065
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 11
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 8
Loss of livelihood sources: 50 Ha of agriculture, 100 Ha of fisheries ponds