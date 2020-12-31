Indonesia, Flooding in Bangkalan District, East Java Province (05:00 Dec 30 2020)

Description

Chronology: Moderate intensity rainfall occurred on 30 Dec 2020 at 5.00 am which caused the overflowing of the Blega River.

Location: Blega Village, Blega Sub-district,

Casualty: - 2,065 families affected

Material loss: - 2065 housing units affected; - 8 Office units damaged - 11 School units damaged - 50 Ha of agriculture damaged - 100 Ha of fisheries ponds affected

Latest condition: - Until 11.10 am (30 Dec) the floods were gradually receding. - Local BPBD and related agencies continue to conduct monitoring and assessment

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bangkalan

Informed by: PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bangkalan Regency, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 2065

Affected Persons: 10325

Damages

Damaged houses: 2065

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 11

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 8

Loss of livelihood sources: 50 Ha of agriculture, 100 Ha of fisheries ponds