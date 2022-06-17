Indonesia, Flooding in Banggai Regency (Central Sulawesi) (12 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 12 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000654-IDN

Impact Update Date : Sun, 12 Jun 2022 01:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Banggai

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Banggai, Prov. Central Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain and the silting of the Watershed (DAS) causing the overflow of the Kompangan and Pungai Paniki Rivers and the Kompi River on Sunday, 12 June 2022 Pkl. 01.30 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Simpang Raya

- Ds. Sumber Mulia

Impacts:

• 22 affected households

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• 1 affected health facility

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 22 houses

• 2 worship places

• 1 village road

• 1 unit of broken embankment

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/Polri

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Banggai to do a quick review and coordinate with relevant agencies

Latest Condition:

• The flood gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

