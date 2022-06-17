Indonesia, Flooding in Banggai Regency (Central Sulawesi) (12 Jun 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 12 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000654-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Sun, 12 Jun 2022 01:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Banggai
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Banggai, Prov. Central Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain and the silting of the Watershed (DAS) causing the overflow of the Kompangan and Pungai Paniki Rivers and the Kompi River on Sunday, 12 June 2022 Pkl. 01.30 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Simpang Raya
- Ds. Sumber Mulia
Impacts:
• 22 affected households
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• 1 affected health facility
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 22 houses
• 2 worship places
• 1 village road
• 1 unit of broken embankment
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/Polri
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Banggai to do a quick review and coordinate with relevant agencies
Latest Condition:
• The flood gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
