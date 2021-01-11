Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung, West Java (20:00 Jan 10 2021)
Description
Floods in the District. Bandung, Prov. West Java
Chronology:
Due to high intensity rain, the Citarum River overflowed on Sunday, January 10, 2020, at 20.00 WIB
Location:
- Kec. Soreang, Ds. Mincing
- Kec. Dayeuhkolot, Ds. Dayeuhkolot, Ex. Pasawahan
- Kec. Baleendah, Kel. Baleendah, Kel. Andir
- Kec. Bojongsoang, Ds. Bojongsoang, Ds. Bojongsari, Ds. Tegaluar
Fatalities :
- 20,409 families / 66,400 people affected
- There are refugees in the district. Dayeuhkolot (data collection)
With the following details:
- Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 8,719 families / 26,078 affected people
- Kec. Baleendah: 9,208 families / 33,252 people affected
- Kec. Bojongsoang: 2,482 families / 7,070 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
- 10,572 housing units submerged
- 28 housing units submerged
- 46 units of places of worship were submerged
- TMA 10 - 90 cm
With the following details:
Kec. Dayeuhkolot:
- 4,165 housing units were submerged
- 8 units of places of worship were submerged
- 2 school units submerged
- TMA 10-90 cm
Kec. Baleendah:
- 4,439 housing units were submerged
- 26 school units submerged
- 38 units of places of worship were submerged
- TMA 20-100 cm
Kec. Bojongsoang:
- 1,968 housing units were submerged
- TMA 10 - 70 cm
Effort :
- TRC BPBD Kab. Bandung conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with sub-district / village authorities and urges the public to always be vigilant
Advanced Condition:
Pkl. 23.30 WIB, The weather is sunny and cloudy - rain with light intensity
Current TMA:
Kec. Baleendah: ± 100 cm
- Kec. Dayeuhkolot: ± 90 cm
- Kec. Bojongsoang: ± 70 cm
- Kec. Sorenagn: At low tide
Source:
Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bandung
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
