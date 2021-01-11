Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung, West Java (20:00 Jan 10 2021)

Description

Floods in the District. Bandung, Prov. West Java

Chronology:

Due to high intensity rain, the Citarum River overflowed on Sunday, January 10, 2020, at 20.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Soreang, Ds. Mincing

Kec. Dayeuhkolot, Ds. Dayeuhkolot, Ex. Pasawahan

Kec. Baleendah, Kel. Baleendah, Kel. Andir

Kec. Bojongsoang, Ds. Bojongsoang, Ds. Bojongsari, Ds. Tegaluar

Fatalities :

20,409 families / 66,400 people affected

There are refugees in the district. Dayeuhkolot (data collection)

With the following details:

Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 8,719 families / 26,078 affected people

Kec. Baleendah: 9,208 families / 33,252 people affected

Kec. Bojongsoang: 2,482 families / 7,070 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

10,572 housing units submerged

28 housing units submerged

46 units of places of worship were submerged

TMA 10 - 90 cm

With the following details:

Kec. Dayeuhkolot:

4,165 housing units were submerged

8 units of places of worship were submerged

2 school units submerged

TMA 10-90 cm

Kec. Baleendah:

4,439 housing units were submerged

26 school units submerged

38 units of places of worship were submerged

TMA 20-100 cm

Kec. Bojongsoang:

1,968 housing units were submerged

TMA 10 - 70 cm

Effort :

TRC BPBD Kab. Bandung conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with sub-district / village authorities and urges the public to always be vigilant

Advanced Condition:

Pkl. 23.30 WIB, The weather is sunny and cloudy - rain with light intensity

Current TMA:

Kec. Baleendah: ± 100 cm

Kec. Dayeuhkolot: ± 90 cm

Kec. Bojongsoang: ± 70 cm

Kec. Sorenagn: At low tide

Source:

Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bandung

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

