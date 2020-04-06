Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung - West Java (10:00 Apr 01 2020)

Description

This is the second major flood event in the regency in the last 10 days. Bandung was severely affected by flooding during the period 20 to 25 March, when 9,659 homes and 11,944 families or 42,352 people were affected.

According to Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the recent flooding struck on 31 March, affecting around 9,000 homes and over 50,000 people. Over 300 people have been displaced from their homes. BNPB said the worst hit areas are the districts of Dayuehkolot, Baleendah, Bojongsoang, Banjaran, Ciparay and Solokan Jeruk.

Flood water was over 2 meters deep in some areas. One person died in flood water in Bojongsoang. A retaining embankment along the Cisunggalah river in Solokan Jeruk District has failed. Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue (BASARNAS) have been called on to rescue residents from flooded homes.

Indonesia’s meteorological agency Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) said Bandung recorded more than 100mm of rain from 30 March to 01 April. Nearby Kalijati in Subang Regency, West Java, recorded 115mm of rain in 24 hours to 31 March.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bandung, West Java

Casualties

Death: 1

Affected Families: 22180

Affected Persons: 72266

Displaced Persons: 3399

Damages

Damaged houses: 15458

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 49

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 57