Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung Regency (West Java) (26 Nov 2021)
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021
Impact Update Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021 19:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bandung
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Bandung, Prov. West Java
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rains resulting in the overflow of the Cikeruh river on Thursday, November 25, 2021, Pkl. 19.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Cileunyi
- Ds. Cileunyi Wetan
• Kec. Bojongsoang
- Ds. Bojongsoang
- Ds. Tegalluar
• Kec. Baleendah
- Kel. Andir
• Kec. Dayeuhkolot
- Ds. Dayeuhkolot
- Ds. Citeureup
Impacts:
• 1,198 people affected
• 16 families/ 47 people displaced
Damages:
• 2 houses heavily damaged
• 1 houses moderately damaged
• ± 300 houses affected
• Flood depth 10 - 90 cm
Latest Condition:
Friday, November 26, 2021, Pkl. 06.30 WIB :
• The weather is cloudy, the flood gradually recedes with a TMA of ± 10 cm
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bandung
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
