Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung Regency (West Java) (26 Nov 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001004-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bandung

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Bandung, Prov. West Java

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rains resulting in the overflow of the Cikeruh river on Thursday, November 25, 2021, Pkl. 19.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Cileunyi

- Ds. Cileunyi Wetan

• Kec. Bojongsoang

- Ds. Bojongsoang

- Ds. Tegalluar

• Kec. Baleendah

- Kel. Andir

• Kec. Dayeuhkolot

- Ds. Dayeuhkolot

- Ds. Citeureup

Impacts:

• 1,198 people affected

• 16 families/ 47 people displaced

Damages:

• 2 houses heavily damaged

• 1 houses moderately damaged

• ± 300 houses affected

• Flood depth 10 - 90 cm

Latest Condition:

Friday, November 26, 2021, Pkl. 06.30 WIB :

• The weather is cloudy, the flood gradually recedes with a TMA of ± 10 cm

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bandung

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

