Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung Regency (West Java) (26 Nov 2021)

Jawa Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001004-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bandung

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Bandung, Prov. West Java

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rains resulting in the overflow of the Cikeruh river on Thursday, November 25, 2021, Pkl. 19.00 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Cileunyi
- Ds. Cileunyi Wetan
• Kec. Bojongsoang
- Ds. Bojongsoang
- Ds. Tegalluar
• Kec. Baleendah
- Kel. Andir
• Kec. Dayeuhkolot
- Ds. Dayeuhkolot
- Ds. Citeureup

Impacts:
• 1,198 people affected
• 16 families/ 47 people displaced

Damages:
• 2 houses heavily damaged
• 1 houses moderately damaged
• ± 300 houses affected
• Flood depth 10 - 90 cm

Latest Condition:
Friday, November 26, 2021, Pkl. 06.30 WIB :
• The weather is cloudy, the flood gradually recedes with a TMA of ± 10 cm

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bandung

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

