Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung Regency, West Java (16:30 Mar 25 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Bandung, Prov. West Java

Chronological:

Rain with high intensity causes the overflowing of the tributary of Citarum River on Thursday 25 March 2021, at 16.30 WIB

Casualties:

Total affected 17,107 families / 60,539 people, with detail as follow:

Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 5,761 families / 19,950 people

Kec. Baleendah: 8,624 families / 32,799 people

Kec. Bojongsoang: 2,482 families / 7,070 people

Kec. Rancaekek: 240 families / 720 people

The number of refugees is ± 13 families / 39 people with detail as follows:

Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 9 families / 24 people

Kec. Baleendah: 4 families / 15 people (still increasing)

Material Disadvantages:

Total houses submerged ± 10,572 units with detail as follows:

Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 4,165 housing units

Kec. Baleendah: 4,439 housing units

Kec. Bojongsoang: 1,968 housing units

Total of Public facilities submerged 74 units

Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 8 units of worship facilities and 2 school units

Kec. Baleendah: 26 school units and 38 worship facilities

7 Points of roads has been innundated

Location:

Regency. Bandung

Kec. Dayeuhkolot

-Ds. Dayeuhkolot

-Ds. Citeureup

-Kel. Pasawahan

Kec. Baleendah

-Kel. Andir

-Kel. Baleendah

Kec. Bojongsoang

-Ds. Bojongsoang

-Ds. Bojongsari

-Ds. Tegaluar

Kec. Cicalengka

Kec. Rancaekek

-Ds. Bojong Loa

-Ds. Nanjung Mekar

Effort:

BPBD Kab. Bandung coordinates with the Subdistricts of Dayeuhkolot, Bojongsoang, Baleendah and Volunteers to carry out assessments and evacuation to flood locations.

Evacuation Post at the Baleendah BPBD Post and coordinating with the Coordinator of each refugee.

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Bandung Regency

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bandung Regency, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 17107 Affected Persons: 60539 Displaced Persons: 39

Damages

Damaged houses: 10572 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 28 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 46 worship places Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 7 roads