Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung Regency, West Java (16:30 Mar 25 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Bandung, Prov. West Java
Chronological:
- Rain with high intensity causes the overflowing of the tributary of Citarum River on Thursday 25 March 2021, at 16.30 WIB
Casualties:
Total affected 17,107 families / 60,539 people, with detail as follow:
Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 5,761 families / 19,950 people
Kec. Baleendah: 8,624 families / 32,799 people
Kec. Bojongsoang: 2,482 families / 7,070 people
Kec. Rancaekek: 240 families / 720 people
The number of refugees is ± 13 families / 39 people with detail as follows:
Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 9 families / 24 people
Kec. Baleendah: 4 families / 15 people (still increasing)
Material Disadvantages:
Total houses submerged ± 10,572 units with detail as follows:
Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 4,165 housing units
Kec. Baleendah: 4,439 housing units
Kec. Bojongsoang: 1,968 housing units
Total of Public facilities submerged 74 units
Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 8 units of worship facilities and 2 school units
Kec. Baleendah: 26 school units and 38 worship facilities
7 Points of roads has been innundated
Location:
Regency. Bandung
Kec. Dayeuhkolot
-Ds. Dayeuhkolot
-Ds. Citeureup
-Kel. Pasawahan
Kec. Baleendah
-Kel. Andir
-Kel. Baleendah
Kec. Bojongsoang
-Ds. Bojongsoang
-Ds. Bojongsari
-Ds. Tegaluar
Kec. Cicalengka
Kec. Rancaekek
-Ds. Bojong Loa
-Ds. Nanjung Mekar
Effort:
BPBD Kab. Bandung coordinates with the Subdistricts of Dayeuhkolot, Bojongsoang, Baleendah and Volunteers to carry out assessments and evacuation to flood locations.
Evacuation Post at the Baleendah BPBD Post and coordinating with the Coordinator of each refugee.
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Bandung Regency
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bandung Regency, West Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 17107 Affected Persons: 60539 Displaced Persons: 39
Damages
Damaged houses: 10572 Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 28 Damaged public buildings / facilities: 46 worship places Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 7 roads