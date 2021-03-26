Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung Regency, West Java (16:30 Mar 25 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in Kab. Bandung, Prov. West Java

Chronological:

  • Rain with high intensity causes the overflowing of the tributary of Citarum River on Thursday 25 March 2021, at 16.30 WIB

Casualties:

Total affected 17,107 families / 60,539 people, with detail as follow:

  • Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 5,761 families / 19,950 people

  • Kec. Baleendah: 8,624 families / 32,799 people

  • Kec. Bojongsoang: 2,482 families / 7,070 people

  • Kec. Rancaekek: 240 families / 720 people

The number of refugees is ± 13 families / 39 people with detail as follows:

  • Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 9 families / 24 people

  • Kec. Baleendah: 4 families / 15 people (still increasing)

Material Disadvantages:

Total houses submerged ± 10,572 units with detail as follows:

  • Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 4,165 housing units

  • Kec. Baleendah: 4,439 housing units

  • Kec. Bojongsoang: 1,968 housing units

Total of Public facilities submerged 74 units

  • Kec. Dayeuhkolot: 8 units of worship facilities and 2 school units

  • Kec. Baleendah: 26 school units and 38 worship facilities

  • 7 Points of roads has been innundated

Location:

Regency. Bandung
Kec. Dayeuhkolot
-Ds. Dayeuhkolot
-Ds. Citeureup
-Kel. Pasawahan
Kec. Baleendah
-Kel. Andir
-Kel. Baleendah
Kec. Bojongsoang
-Ds. Bojongsoang
-Ds. Bojongsari
-Ds. Tegaluar
Kec. Cicalengka
Kec. Rancaekek
-Ds. Bojong Loa
-Ds. Nanjung Mekar

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Bandung coordinates with the Subdistricts of Dayeuhkolot, Bojongsoang, Baleendah and Volunteers to carry out assessments and evacuation to flood locations.

  • Evacuation Post at the Baleendah BPBD Post and coordinating with the Coordinator of each refugee.

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Bandung Regency

Additional Data

