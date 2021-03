Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung Regency, West Java (16:00 Mar 4 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Bandung Prov. West Java

Chronology: Due to high intensity rain which caused the overflowing of Citarik river on Thursday, 4 March 2021 at 16:30 WIB

Location: Kec. Rancaekek

Fatalities :

 5,000 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

 5,000 units of houses affected (data collection)

Effort :

 BPBD Kab. Bandung conducts assessment and coordinates with related SKPD

Latest Condition:

 TMA reaches ± 40-100 cm

 The situation and condition of the Rancaekek-Majalaya road is impassable

Source: Pusalops BPBD Kab. Bandung

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bandung Regency, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 5000

Affected Persons: 25000

Damages

Damaged houses: 5000