Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung, Flash Update # 1 (Jan 11 2021)

Indonesia

• According to the report from Indonesia's Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (RNPR) the flooding triggered by high intensity rain on 10 January which caused the Citarum River to overflow has affected Soreang, Dayeuhkolot, Baleendah and Bojongsoang Districts in Bandung.

• The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Bandung Regency reported that as many as 20,409 families or 66,400 people were affected by the flood (as of 11 January (0600 HRS UTC+7)). The number of evacuees is still under data collection.

• Eight (8) administrative areas at the village or sub-district level were affected by the flood: o Dayeuhkolot and Pasawahan Village (Dayeuhkolot) - 8,719 families / 26,078 people; o Baleendah and Andir Villages (Baleendah) - 9,208 families / 33,252 people; o Bojongsoang, Bojongsari, and Tegaluar (Bojongsoang) - 2,482 families / 7,070 people; o Cincing Village (Soreang District) - data collection.

• As of reporting, 10,572 houses, 28 schools, and 46 places of worship were submerged in flood waters. According to the latest information on 10 January (2330 HRS UTC+7), the weather was observed to be cloudy with light rainfall. There are still floods in Baleendah District (100 cm), Dayeuhkolot (90 cm), Bojongsoang (70 cm), while that of Soreang's has receded.

• BPBD-Bandung has conducted rapid assessments and has coordinated with relevant agencies. The public is also urged to remain vigilant and alert, especially in the middle of the peak of the rainy season which will still occur until February 2021.

• Bandung Regency is an area with frequent floods. Based on InaRISK, this area is one of the areas with moderate to high flood potential. A total of 29 sub-districts have this potential danger, including the four sub-districts that experienced flooding (RNPR).

• The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and provide additional updates as they become available from official sources.