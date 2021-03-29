Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung City, West Java Province (18:05 Mar 27 2021)

Description

Floods in the City of Bandung, Prov. West Java

Chronology:

As a result of high intensity rain, water overflowed in the Cisanggarung River Basin, Cironggeng flow which then caused flooding around residential areas on Saturday, March 27, 2021, Pkl. 17.30 WIB

Location:

Kec. Arcamanic

• Ds. Sukamiskin

Fatalities:

235 families / 620 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

155 housing units submerged

TMA: 20 - 50 cm

Effort:

BPBD Prov. West Java has coordinated with the Bandung City Diskar PB

Bandung City PB Diskar conducted a quick assessment and on-site assessment

Diskar PB Kota Bandung forwards reports to the DPU and DLHK

Bandung City PB Diskar and residents have coordinated with local regional officials

Wraga has cleared the mud from the flood

Latest condition:

The flood has receded since 18.00 WIB and the locations affected by the flood are being cleaned by residents

The river flow has normalized

Village officials sprayed to clean the remaining mud

Source: Mr. Hadi Head of Emergency Department BPBD Prov. West Java

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bandung City, West Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 235

Affected Persons: 620

Damages

Damaged houses: 155