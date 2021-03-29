Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung City, West Java Province (18:05 Mar 27 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in the City of Bandung, Prov. West Java

Chronology:

As a result of high intensity rain, water overflowed in the Cisanggarung River Basin, Cironggeng flow which then caused flooding around residential areas on Saturday, March 27, 2021, Pkl. 17.30 WIB

Location:

Kec. Arcamanic

• Ds. Sukamiskin

Fatalities:

  • 235 families / 620 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • 155 housing units submerged
  • TMA: 20 - 50 cm

Effort:

  • BPBD Prov. West Java has coordinated with the Bandung City Diskar PB
  • Bandung City PB Diskar conducted a quick assessment and on-site assessment
  • Diskar PB Kota Bandung forwards reports to the DPU and DLHK
  • Bandung City PB Diskar and residents have coordinated with local regional officials
  • Wraga has cleared the mud from the flood

Latest condition:

  • The flood has receded since 18.00 WIB and the locations affected by the flood are being cleaned by residents
  • The river flow has normalized
  • Village officials sprayed to clean the remaining mud

Source: Mr. Hadi Head of Emergency Department BPBD Prov. West Java

Informed by: PUSDALOPS BNPB Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bandung City, West Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 235

Affected Persons: 620

Damages

Damaged houses: 155

Related Content