Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Bandung City, West Java Province (18:05 Mar 27 2021)
Description
Floods in the City of Bandung, Prov. West Java
Chronology:
As a result of high intensity rain, water overflowed in the Cisanggarung River Basin, Cironggeng flow which then caused flooding around residential areas on Saturday, March 27, 2021, Pkl. 17.30 WIB
Location:
Kec. Arcamanic
• Ds. Sukamiskin
Fatalities:
- 235 families / 620 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
- 155 housing units submerged
- TMA: 20 - 50 cm
Effort:
- BPBD Prov. West Java has coordinated with the Bandung City Diskar PB
- Bandung City PB Diskar conducted a quick assessment and on-site assessment
- Diskar PB Kota Bandung forwards reports to the DPU and DLHK
- Bandung City PB Diskar and residents have coordinated with local regional officials
- Wraga has cleared the mud from the flood
Latest condition:
- The flood has receded since 18.00 WIB and the locations affected by the flood are being cleaned by residents
- The river flow has normalized
- Village officials sprayed to clean the remaining mud
Source: Mr. Hadi Head of Emergency Department BPBD Prov. West Java
Informed by: PUSDALOPS BNPB Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bandung City, West Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 235
Affected Persons: 620
Damages
Damaged houses: 155