Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding, Bandung City, West Java Province (13:12 Dec 24 2020)

Description

Chronological:

  • Due to high-intensity rain on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 04.00 PM

  • 1,638 affected families

  • 6,588 affected people

Material Disadvantages:

  • 1,638 housing units submerged
  • 2 housing units (RB)
  • Floods with fairly swift currents inundate roads with water level 100-300 cm

Location:

Bandung
Sukajadi District
Sukamulya street
Pasteur street
Bojongloa District
Pagarsih street
Andir District
paledang street
Astana Anyar District
nhoftank street
Cicendo district
Natawijaya street

Effort:

  • BPBD West Java Province coordinates with the Bandung City DPKPB
  • BPBD J Province…

Advanced Condition:

  • Some of the roads have started to recede such as Jl Pasteur, Jl Inhoftank and Jl Paledang

Source: Pusdalops Prov. West Java

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bandung City, West Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 1638
Affected Persons: 6588

Damages
Damaged houses: 1638

