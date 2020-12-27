Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding, Bandung City, West Java Province (13:12 Dec 24 2020)
Description
Chronological:
Due to high-intensity rain on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 04.00 PM
1,638 affected families
- 6,588 affected people
Material Disadvantages:
- 1,638 housing units submerged
- 2 housing units (RB)
- Floods with fairly swift currents inundate roads with water level 100-300 cm
Location:
Bandung
Sukajadi District
Sukamulya street
Pasteur street
Bojongloa District
Pagarsih street
Andir District
paledang street
Astana Anyar District
nhoftank street
Cicendo district
Natawijaya street
Effort:
- BPBD West Java Province coordinates with the Bandung City DPKPB
- BPBD J Province…
Advanced Condition:
- Some of the roads have started to recede such as Jl Pasteur, Jl Inhoftank and Jl Paledang
Source: Pusdalops Prov. West Java
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bandung City, West Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 1638
Affected Persons: 6588
Damages
Damaged houses: 1638