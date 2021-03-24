Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Balikpapan City, East Kalimantan Province (17:00 Mar 23 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in the City of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan Province

Chronology:

  • High-intensity rain and high tide

  • Time of Event: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 06.00 WITA

Location:

Balikpapan City
Sub-District: North Balikpapan
Urban Village: Batu Ampar

Fatalities:

  • 115 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 130 housing units submerged

  • TMA 60 - 150 cm

Effort:

  • BPBD Kota Balikpapan coordinates with relevant agencies to monitor and collect data

State of the art:
Tuesday / 23-03-2021, at 17.30 WIB

  • Safe under control

  • The water has receded

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Balikpapan City

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll-Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Balikpapan City, East Kalimantan Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 115

Affected Persons: 575

Damages

Damaged houses: 130

Related Content