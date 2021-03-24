Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Balikpapan City, East Kalimantan Province (17:00 Mar 23 2021)
Description
Floods in the City of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan Province
Chronology:
High-intensity rain and high tide
Time of Event: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 06.00 WITA
Location:
Balikpapan City
Sub-District: North Balikpapan
Urban Village: Batu Ampar
Fatalities:
- 115 households affected
Material Disadvantages:
± 130 housing units submerged
TMA 60 - 150 cm
Effort:
- BPBD Kota Balikpapan coordinates with relevant agencies to monitor and collect data
State of the art:
Tuesday / 23-03-2021, at 17.30 WIB
Safe under control
The water has receded
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Balikpapan City
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Additional Data
Affected Area / Region: Balikpapan City, East Kalimantan Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 115
Affected Persons: 575
Damages
Damaged houses: 130