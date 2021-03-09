Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Balangan Regency, South Kalimantan Province (03:00 Mar 8 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Balangan
Chronological:
Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Halung River,
Flood occurred on 08/03/2021, Pkl. 03.00 WITA
Impact:
356 KK / 1722 People Affected
308 Submerged Houses
TMA 30 - 100 cm
Location:
Regency. Balangan Kec. Halong
Ds. Creation
Ds. Puyun
Kec. Juai
Ds. Lalayau
Ds. Mihu
State of the art:
- Currently, 17.30 WIB, the weather is sunny, cloudy and the floods are gradually receding (there are still 2 inundation points of the TMA 5-10 cm
Effort:
- BPBD Kab. Balangan distributes logistics to affected communities and monitors river water discharge in several sub-districts in Balangan Regency
Source: BPBD Kab. Balangan
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Balangan Regency, South Kalimantan Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 356
Affected Persons: 1722
Damages
Damaged houses: 308