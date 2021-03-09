Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Balangan Regency, South Kalimantan Province (03:00 Mar 8 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Balangan

Chronological:

  • Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Halung River,

  • Flood occurred on 08/03/2021, Pkl. 03.00 WITA

Impact:

  • 356 KK / 1722 People Affected

  • 308 Submerged Houses

  • TMA 30 - 100 cm

Location:

Regency. Balangan Kec. Halong

  • Ds. Creation

  • Ds. Puyun

Kec. Juai

  • Ds. Lalayau

  • Ds. Mihu

State of the art:

  • Currently, 17.30 WIB, the weather is sunny, cloudy and the floods are gradually receding (there are still 2 inundation points of the TMA 5-10 cm

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Balangan distributes logistics to affected communities and monitors river water discharge in several sub-districts in Balangan Regency

Source: BPBD Kab. Balangan

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Balangan Regency, South Kalimantan Province

Affected Families: 356
Affected Persons: 1722

Damaged houses: 308

