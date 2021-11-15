Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Balangan Regency, South Kalimantan (11 Nov 2021)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000948-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Balangan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Balangan, Prov. South Kalimantan

Chronology :
heavy rains, which increased the river's water discharge and made the houses of residents in the district submerged. Batumandi on Thursday, November 11, 2021, Pkl. 06:00 WIB

Location:
Kec. Batumandi
• Ds. Kasai
• Ds. Kaladan
• Ds. Riwa

Impacts:
• 242 families/721 people affected

Material Losses:
• 231 housing units
• 1 village office
• 2 places of worship
• Flood depth 20 - 30 cm

Effort :
• Kab. BPBD TRC Team. Balangan was deployed to the location to coordinate with relevant agencies as well as the District & Village to conduct a quick review/data collection

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Balangan
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan

