Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Balangan Regency, South Kalimantan (11 Nov 2021)
Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021
Impact Update Date : Thu, 11 Nov 2021 06:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Balangan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Balangan, Prov. South Kalimantan
Chronology :
heavy rains, which increased the river's water discharge and made the houses of residents in the district submerged. Batumandi on Thursday, November 11, 2021, Pkl. 06:00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Batumandi
• Ds. Kasai
• Ds. Kaladan
• Ds. Riwa
Impacts:
• 242 families/721 people affected
Material Losses:
• 231 housing units
• 1 village office
• 2 places of worship
• Flood depth 20 - 30 cm
Effort :
• Kab. BPBD TRC Team. Balangan was deployed to the location to coordinate with relevant agencies as well as the District & Village to conduct a quick review/data collection
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Balangan
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
