Indonesia, Flooding in Balangan Regency, South Kalimantan (08:30 Jan 14 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Balangan and Pitap Rivers which occurred on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 08.30 WITA

Location:

• Kec. Tebing Tinggi: Ds. Mayanau, Ds. Gunung Batu, Ds. Sungsum, Ds. Ju'uh, Ds. Simpang Bumbu'an, Ds. Simpang Nadung, Ds. High cliff

• Kec. Awayan: Ds. Putat Station, Ds. Awayan Market, Ds. Badalungga, Ds. Badalungga Hilir, Ds. Pulantan, Ds. Muara Jaya

Casualty:

• There are victims displaced (data collection)

• 1,708 families / 5,919 people affected

Details:

• Kec. Tebing Tinggi: 836 families / 2,828 people affected

• Kec. Awayan: 872 families / 3,091 people affected

Material Loss:

• 1,658 housing units submerged

Details:

• Kec. Tebing Tinggi: 802 submerged houses

• Kec. Awayan: 856 housing units submerged

• TMA ± 10 - 100 cm

Effort :

TRC BPBD Kab. Balangan conducted a quick assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out evacuation of victims

Latest Condition:

• Pkl. 10.00 WITA, Rain with moderate intensity

• Floods are likely to increase

Source:

Mr. Alive Yoespah Kalak BPBD Kab. Balangan

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Balangan Regency, South Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 1708

Affected Persons: 5919

Damages

Damaged houses: 1658