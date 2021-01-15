Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Balangan Regency, South Kalimantan (08:30 Jan 14 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Balangan and Pitap Rivers which occurred on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 08.30 WITA
Location:
• Kec. Tebing Tinggi: Ds. Mayanau, Ds. Gunung Batu, Ds. Sungsum, Ds. Ju'uh, Ds. Simpang Bumbu'an, Ds. Simpang Nadung, Ds. High cliff
• Kec. Awayan: Ds. Putat Station, Ds. Awayan Market, Ds. Badalungga, Ds. Badalungga Hilir, Ds. Pulantan, Ds. Muara Jaya
Casualty:
• There are victims displaced (data collection)
• 1,708 families / 5,919 people affected
Details:
• Kec. Tebing Tinggi: 836 families / 2,828 people affected
• Kec. Awayan: 872 families / 3,091 people affected
Material Loss:
• 1,658 housing units submerged
Details:
• Kec. Tebing Tinggi: 802 submerged houses
• Kec. Awayan: 856 housing units submerged
• TMA ± 10 - 100 cm
Effort :
TRC BPBD Kab. Balangan conducted a quick assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out evacuation of victims
Latest Condition:
• Pkl. 10.00 WITA, Rain with moderate intensity
• Floods are likely to increase
Source:
Mr. Alive Yoespah Kalak BPBD Kab. Balangan
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Casualties
Affected Families: 1708
Affected Persons: 5919
Damages
Damaged houses: 1658